Nékter Juice Bar hosted a grand opening celebration Saturday, Aug. 10, at its fourth Phoenix location, 1515 N. 7th Ave. Randy Humphrey and Nick Cowherd will lead the Phoenix location. The company says that both are experienced franchisees with business management backgrounds.

Launched in 2010 in Southern California, the juice bar offers freshly made juices, smoothies and açaí bowls made to order. Customers can customize their orders by adding or removing ingredients to create a drink or bowl that meets their specific dietary needs and tastes.

The Phoenix store is open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. To learn more, visit www.nekterjuicebar.com or follow the Phoenix Nékter on Instagram: @Nekteron7th.