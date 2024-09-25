Nonprofit Goodwill of Central & Northern Arizona (GCNA) has been helping job seekers for decades, and more recently began offering veterans and their families these career services through a dedicated veteran-specific program.

To further their efforts, on Aug. 1, GCNA opened and dedicated a new Veteran Career Center located at 4005 N. 16th St. The new center will help veterans and their families with no-cost resources, including job assistance, resume building, mock interviews, training and more.

Veteran team members are on hand to help these service members transition from military to civilian life.

The Veteran Career Center will be open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For additional information, call 602-535-4444 or visit www.goodwillaz.org/location/16th-st-indian-school-veteran-career-center.