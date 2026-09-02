Registration is now open for Jewish Family & Children’s Service (JFCS) Creative Aging classes. The Valley’s older adults can explore Tai Chi, art, music, theater, dance and more at three area locations.

In North Central, the Beth El Congregation, located at 1118 W. Glendale Ave., will continue a six-part Beginner’s Tai Chi by Ping Wei class (Sept. 3 and 17) and Wisdom & Words Book Club with Duane Roen (Sept. 8, Oct. 13 and Nov. 10), along with a variety of Jewish holiday craft classes this fall and into spring of 2027.

To learn more about classes offered by JFCS, visit www.jfcsclasses.org. For questions, send an email to seniorcenter@jfcsaz.org or call 480-670-8073.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.