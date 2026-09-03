The Sunnyslope Historical Society Museum will host a blood drive on Saturday, Sept. 5. The Red Cross Bloodmobile will be onsite at 737 E. Hatcher Road from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The need has never been greater, the American Red Cross said, as it continues to urge donors of all blood types to make an appointment to give blood or platelets amid the ongoing national blood crisis. Just three additional donors at every blood drive could help further stabilize the blood supply and ensure patients continue receiving lifesaving care.

Since issuing only the second blood crisis in Red Cross history in late July, thousands of generous donors have stepped up to help save lives, the organization said. At the same time, the blood supply remains under severe pressure. When fewer donors are available to give, the impact on available lifesaving blood products can be significant – especially when the blood supply is already facing a four-year summer low.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code: sunnyslopehistoricalsociety.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.