After its summer closures, the Irish Cultural Center and McClelland Library campus reopens on Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. Among the offerings is the “Ireland and the Making of America” exhibit.

This exhibit was created as part of the Irish Government’s wider program to mark 250 years since the signing of the United States’ Declaration of Independence. The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, in partnership with EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum in Dublin, developed this exhibition to highlight the Irish contribution to this seminal event and to mark 250 years of Irish contributions to the U.S.

“Ireland and the Making of America” is on view through Feb. 28, 2027, at 1106 N. Central Ave. For additional information, call 602-258-0109 or visit www.azirish.org.

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