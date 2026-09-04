On July 29, owner Bob Corritore announced that after 35 years of running the Rhythm Room, he has made the decision to retire the club. The plan is to close the club’s doors on May 30, 2027, but there is still plenty of music to enjoy in the meantime.

“In reflection, the Rhythm Room has enabled decades of wonderful music and meaningful community gatherings,” Corritore said in the announcement. “We look back at all the amazing concerts, shows and events that we have presented over these last three-and-a-half decades. And I have experienced no better feeling than getting on that stage with my favorite musicians to play my heart out to a room filled with dear friends. And gathering great musicians has led to some great recording sessions, which in turn have created album releases that have had worldwide impact and recognition! We are very proud of the amazing list of renowned talent that has blessed our stage!”

Corritore is not only a club owner, but one of the top traditional blues harmonica players in the business as well as host of “Those Lowdown Blues,” a five-hour Sunday night program that has aired on KJZZ since 1984. He plans to continue performing both as a musician and radio host.

He added, “To say that I’m going to miss all of this would be a huge understatement. But this year I will celebrate my 70th birthday, and I’m going to give myself permission to live life with a more measured, less hectic pace. I look back at the many amazing achievements of the Rhythm Room and all of the people that it’s touched and I have nothing but gratitude. Thank you to the Phoenix music community for allowing me the honor of serving you. And even though this is a big change, I assure you that I still have much more to give.”

Rhythm Room, located at 1019 E. Indian School Road, will celebrate Corritore’s birthday, and the venerable club’s 35th anniversary, on Saturday, Sept. 25. Doors open at 7 p.m. Get tickets at www.rhythmroom.com.

Author Kathryn M. Miller Kathryn M. Miller, a fourth-generation Phoenix resident, is the editor at NORTH CENTRAL NEWS.