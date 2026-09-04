The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that no construction closures are scheduled on state highways over the Labor Day weekend. However, the department reminds drivers to make advance plans for trips and expect heavier traffic, especially during peak travel times.

ADOT and its contractors will not schedule any full closures along state highways, including Phoenix-area freeways, from Friday afternoon, Sept. 4, to late Monday night, Sept. 7, to limit impacts on holiday weekend travel. However, ongoing northbound SR 51 lane restrictions continue from Highland Avenue to Camelback Road through September. Looking ahead, northbound SR 51 is scheduled to be closed from Indian School Road to Colter Street (north of Camelback Road) from 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14.

Drivers should allow extra time during busier holiday weekend travel periods, including Friday afternoon and Monday afternoon and evening.

Multiple agencies, including ADOT, the Department of Public Safety and other first responders, are asking drivers to expect the unexpected while focusing on safety and staying alert during road trips. Unscheduled highway closures are possible due to crashes, disabled vehicles, wildfires or other incidents.

ADOT anticipates heavy traffic and possible delays at times on highways in and out of the Phoenix and Tucson areas, including Interstate 10 as well as Interstate 17 north of Phoenix. The I-17 flex lanes system between Black Canyon City and Sunset Point will be open for northbound traffic this week through late Saturday and then available for southbound travel on Sunday, Sept. 6, and Monday, Sept. 7.

Other highways expected to be busy at times include State Route 87 between Fountain Hills and Payson; US 93 between Wickenburg and Hoover Dam and I-8 and I-10 between the Phoenix area and the California state line.

Click on the graphic to review holiday weekend safe driving tips from ADOT, or visit their website for additional information.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.