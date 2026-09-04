School is back in session and family schedules are kicking into high gear. With that in mind, Federal Pizza wants to help Valley parents catch their breath and navigate busy weeknight routines with a special deal this month.

For the entire month of September, kids eat free every Monday through Thursday at both Federal Pizza locations: the iconic Al Beadle-designed Uptown Central Phoenix restaurant – known for its mid-century modern design, wood-fired goodness, and curated lineup of craft wine and beer – and the newly opened location at PV in North Phoenix. The offer is valid from open to close, for dine-in only with the purchase of a pizza or pasta. Guests must show an email, social media post (@federalpizza), or flyer to redeem.

While parents unwind over signature wood-fired pizzas, house-made pastas, fresh big salads, and craft beverages, kids can enjoy their own mini meals on the house. The Kids Eat Free menu features items like Mini Cheese Pizza, Mini Pepperoni Pizza, Sketti + Meatball, Crispy Polenta + Marinara and Mr. Plain Buttered Noodles.

Both locations are open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays. Visit www.federalpizza.com for more details or follow along on social media.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.