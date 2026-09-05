Councilwoman Betty Guardado and the United Phoenix Fire Fighters Association invite residents to join them in Downtown Phoenix for an unforgettable celebration of Mexico’s Independence Day. The El Grito Celebration is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12, from 4 to 11 p.m. in the heart of Downtown Phoenix at 4th Avenue and Washington Street.

One of Arizona’s largest and most anticipated Hispanic cultural celebrations, El Grito has welcomed nearly 20,000 attendees and returns this year with an unforgettable evening of live regional Mexican music, traditional performances, authentic food, family activities and a fireworks show over Downtown Phoenix.

For tickets and additional information, visit www.elgritophoenix.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.