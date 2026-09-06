Modern Arizona, a destination for vintage home furnishings located at 5740 N. 7th St., Phoenix, recently announced that the showroom has been named a recipient of Phoenix Magazine’s Editor’s Choice Award for 2026 in the resale shop category, and the launch of Curio, a premier full-service interior design studio operating on location at Modern Arizona.

Modern Arizona curates an ever-changing inventory of furniture, art, accessories and décor — each piece carefully chosen to reflect Arizona living with a timeless sensibility, says owner Matt Wszalek. And in the spirit of always evolving, the shop launched a custom art framing studio on location in January of 2026. “Every piece of art we own tells a personal story – from a vintage oil painting to a recent concert poster, a new frame writes the next chapter,” Wszalek said.

Alongside the award announcement, the store introduced Curio, a full-service interior design studio focused on the thoughtful renovation of architecturally significant homes for modern Arizona families. Lead by Betsy Maddox, NCIDQ, Curio operates from within the showroom, adding a layer of full-service design for clients who want to take their vision beyond a single great find.

Maddox is an industry veteran whose career spans decades of residential and architectural project work across the Midwest and Southwest. Maddox says that she brings a philosophy rooted in authenticity – honoring a home’s bones while infusing it with warmth, function and enduring style suited to how families actually live today.

A celebration is planned for Sept. 19 at the joint space. For information, call 602-888-1577 or visit www.modernarizonaphx.com; reach Curio at 602-245-7941 or online at www.curiophx.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.