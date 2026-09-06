On Monday, Sept. 7, in recognition of Labor Day, Fire at Will is offering its Hush Burger for half price.

Featuring two quarter-pound smash patties topped with American cheese, caramelized onion, pickles and fancy sauce on a fresh Noble brioche bun and served with fries, the Hush Burger is available for $10 all day long on Labor Day.

Fire at Will, located at 4912 E. Shea Blvd., #108, is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. For additional information, call 480-207-1819 or visit www.eatfireatwill.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.