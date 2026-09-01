Things to do in Phoenix in September, left to right by row:
The Sugar Thieves at The Rhythm Room; Dana and Alden at Crescent Ballroom |
Ben Hedquist and The Oscar Pettiford Project at The Nash; Sweeping Promises at The Rebel Lounge; Silent Sunday: ‘Faust’ (1926) with Mysterium Quartet at Orpheum Theatre |
Pearl & The Oysters at Valley Bar; “The Instrument of Troubled Dreams” at Phoenix Art Museum

September marks the kick-off for the fall performing arts season, and we are so here for it! In addition to new opera and theater offerings, this month offers a wealth of live music from local and touring artists, film screenings, art and cultural events, anniversary celebrations and more. See you on the town in September!

Check out our Local Events page for things to do throughout the month. All event dates are current at time of publication. Check with individual venues for up-to-date show information.

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