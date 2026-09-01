September marks the kick-off for the fall performing arts season, and we are so here for it! In addition to new opera and theater offerings, this month offers a wealth of live music from local and touring artists, film screenings, art and cultural events, anniversary celebrations and more. See you on the town in September!

Check out our Local Events page for things to do throughout the month. All event dates are current at time of publication. Check with individual venues for up-to-date show information.

Author Kathryn M. Miller Kathryn M. Miller, a fourth-generation Phoenix resident, is the editor at NORTH CENTRAL NEWS.