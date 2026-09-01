Hello, North Central neighbors!

As we begin this next chapter of North Central News, we are taking a step back in time for our cover stories – with a focus on Steele Indian School Park, which is at the heart of North Central.

At the park, the USS Phoenix Cold War Monument is finally gearing up for construction. It has been 30 years since the idea to educate the public and honor the service of submariners by way of a monument was first conceived, and the project is on track for completion in spring of 2027. The park also holds the history of a far darker chapter in the U.S. – one where Native American children were removed from their homes, sent to boarding schools and systematically forced to assimilate to an alien society. A Sept. 30 event will shed light on the history, and how, as attitudes in the country shifted, many of the children began to reclaim their heritage.

History is not always easy; in fact, it is frequently painful. But history does matter – it reverberates through generations, impacting the here and now. If you are looking for a positive takeaway, it is this: By not shying away from history and rather truly trying to understand it, we can do better in the future. That requires people to set aside preconceived notions, to open their minds and their hearts and really listen to the people who lived through those difficult times.

This month, we also shine a light on the staying power of local institutions, like Schreiner’s Sausages (see Café Chat), the work that the Arizona Humane Society is doing (see Pet of the Month), the good news from our North Central schools (see School Days), offer plenty of things to do in North Central and beyond, and so much more.

Finally, I would like to thank everyone who reached out and offered their encouragement and expressed their support this past month as North Central News turns the page and looks towards the future. We will keep doing what we do and, as always, I encourage you to reach out if there is a North Central story that needs to be told.

We hope that you enjoy our September issue, and until next month, all my best,

Kathryn M. Miller

Editor, North Central News

editor@northcentralnews.net

Author Kathryn M. Miller Kathryn M. Miller, a fourth-generation Phoenix resident, is the editor at NORTH CENTRAL NEWS.