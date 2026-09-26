This October the Esplanade office campus is partnering with the Arizona Science Center and hosting free interactive, fun and educational classes for kids to learn about science, technology, engineering, math and robotics.

Every Saturday, a representative from the Arizona Science Center will host a class for kids to learn, play and explore different topics. On Oct. 3, “Whirly Twirly Flying Things” is open to children of all ages; Sphero Mazes, Oct. 10, invites children in grade four through eight; Chemysteries, held Oct. 17, is geared toward though in second through eighth grade; and preK to third grade age groups are invited to Solar Science on Oct. 24. Two sessions will be held each day, from noon to 1 p.m. and from 1 to 2 p.m.

The Esplanade is located at 2501 E. Camelback Road; complimentary valet is offered. Families can register via EventBrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/esplanade-120680822503.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.