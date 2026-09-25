The Arizona Department of Transportation announced that closures for improvement projects are scheduled along multiple freeways and ramps this weekend, Sept. 25-28. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed for these weekend freeway restrictions:

Eastbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between 75th and 51st avenues for widening project from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 28) for widening project. Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramps closed at Union Hills Drive and Bell Road. Detour: Consider using eastbound Union Hills Drive to 51st Avenue to connect with Loop 101.

for widening project from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 28) for widening project. Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramps closed at Union Hills Drive and Bell Road. Southbound Loop 101 SB (Agua Fria Freeway) closed from Indian School Road to Interstate 10 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 28) for interchange improvement project. Southbound Loop 101 ramps closed to east- and westbound I-10. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramps closed at Glendale Avenue, Cardinals Way and Camelback Road. Detour: Consider using 83rd, 91st or 99th avenues to continue south and connect with I-10 east and west of the closure.

from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 28) for interchange improvement project. Southbound Loop 101 ramps closed to east- and westbound I-10. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramps closed at Glendale Avenue, Cardinals Way and Camelback Road. Southbound State Route 51 closed between Indian School Road and I-10 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 28) for pavement maintenance. SR 51 ramps to eastbound and westbound I-10 and ramp to eastbound Loop 202. Detour: Consider using 16th or 24th streets to I-10 or Loop 202. Consider using 7th Street to connect with westbound I-10.

from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 28) for pavement maintenance. SR 51 ramps to eastbound and westbound I-10 and ramp to eastbound Loop 202. Southbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Shea Boulevard and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 26) for pavement maintenance. Detour: Consider using westbound Shea Boulevard westbound to Scottdale or Hayden roads.

(Red Mountain Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 26) for pavement maintenance. Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and Shea Blvd from 9 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 26) to 2 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 27) for pavement maintenance. Detour: Consider using Scottdale Road or McClintock Drive/Hayden Road.

from 9 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 26) to 2 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 27) for pavement maintenance.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.