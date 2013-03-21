Nominations open for IMPACT Awards

The Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce (GPCC) seeks nominations for its 2017 IMPACT Awards, which honor the accomplishments of outstanding Valley organizations and the positive impact they’ve made on the Greater Phoenix business community.

Nominations—which can come from anyone in the community—are open from now until Jan. 6, 2017, and can be submitted through the chamber’s website at www.phoenixchamber.com/impact. Two businesses, one with fewer than 250 employees and one with 250 or more employees, will be honored in each of the four categories: Community Champion, Economic Driver, Exceptional Innovator and Arizona Advocate.

An IMPACT Business of the Year will also be selected from among the four category recipients in each business sector and will be announced at the 30th Annual IMPACT Awards Luncheon on May 10, 2017.

In addition, the IMPACTful Nonprofit Award is open to 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations. This award recognizes the value of nonprofits in the Valley, while also taking into consideration the unique situation, scope and abilities of a nonprofit organization. Nominate a 501(c)3 nonprofit Valley organization that serves a valuable mission and is deserving of special recognition at phoenixchamber.com/IMPACTful.