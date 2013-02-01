Vegetarian, vegan options for brunch

Sunday brunch is a great way to celebrate the weekend. Now, there’s even more reason to celebrate with the addition of vegan and vegetarian options to the already delectable brunch menu at The Wrigley Mansion Club, 2501 E. Telawa Trail.

Everything from the Wrigley’s award-winning brunch experience is still available but you can now balance your favorites with the Wrigley’s new, healthy vegan and vegetarian brunch bowl bar.

Brunch is served 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays at Geordie’s Steak at The Wrigley Mansion Club. Cost is $54 per guest, ages 6-12 dine for half off, and ages 5 and younger dine for free. For reservations, call 602-955-4079, or online at www.OpenTable.com.