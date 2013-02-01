New building ready for donated supplies

Local nonprofit organization Esperança recently cut the ribbon on a new 648-square-foot medical supply building constructed on its Phoenix campus, 1911 W. Earll Drive, thanks to long time donors and supporters, Bob and Edith Malone.

The building is where Esperança inventories, processes and ships all of the donated and recycled medical supplies and equipment that it receives throughout the year, which are sent to hospitals and clinics that serve the poorest and most remote areas of Nicaragua.

“We’re honored to have Bob Malone and his family as partners,” said James Hoyt, president and CEO of Esperança. “His generous gift has allowed us to build a space we’ve needed for a long time. Bob traveled to Nicaragua with us and saw the work we do firsthand. His donation not only helped build the medical supply building in Phoenix, but also a community center in Bolivia.”

Last year, Esperança received more than $2 million in donations of gently used and recycled medical supplies and equipment. These supplies are essential to ensure that Esperança’s partnering hospitals in Nicaragua are equipped throughout the year, and most particularly, when volunteer surgical teams are on the ground, providing surgery at no cost.

If you or your company would like to donate medical supplies and equipment to Esperança, a donation drive will take place 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 3. The most needed items are: medical gloves, scrubs, masks, sutures, needles, syringes, catheters, gowns, instruments, walking casts and boots, band-aids and gauze, hospital beds, wheelchairs, walkers, crutches and equipment such as laparoscopic, anesthesia, suction, etc.

Future drives will be held in the fall. For more information or to arrange a donation delivery, call 602-252- 7772.