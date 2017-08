Yucca Library hosts blood drive

According to the America Red Cross, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 in the Yucca Library’s parking lot, 5648 N. 15th Ave.

Look for the Blood Mobile blood donation center. To preregister or for more information, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or log onto www.redcrossblood.org.