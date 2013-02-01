Bonsai, pottery exhibit at garden

The Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix invites residents to its third-annual Bonsai Exhibit sponsored by Scottsdale Bonsai Society, Phoenix Bonsai Society and Nakama Bonsai Kai. The exhibit takes place 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 at the garden, 1125 N. 3rd Ave.

The word “Bonsai” is a Japanese term, which translates as “planted in a container.” This art form is derived from an ancient Chinese horticultural practice, part of which was then redeveloped under the influence of Japanese Zen Buddhism. It has been around for well over a thousand years.

This year the garden will join its Bonsai exhibit with another piece of Japanese artistry, pottery and an Ikenobo Ikebana (Traditional Flower arrangement) display. The Ikebana display will open at Noon, with a demonstration at 1 p.m.

Raku pottery artists include Stephen Bunyard, Halldor Hjalmarson, Ping Wei, Victor Contreras and Linda Cares. A Raku demonstration will take place at 11 a.m.

Enjoy beautiful Japanese arts that embellish the serenity of the strolling Japanese garden in the middle of downtown. The event is included with regular garden admission of $7 for adults, $6 for military and seniors (65+), and $5 for students with ID. For more information, visit www.japanesefriendshipgarden.org or call 602-274-8700.