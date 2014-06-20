See the Japanese garden by moonlight

“Haru in the Garden” is back for another year, presented by the Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix.

Enjoy the colors and sounds of the season while strolling through the garden’s pathways, 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Doors open at 5 p.m.

The Tea House will be open, where guests can enjoy the Ikebana Art displays. Japanese tea will be available to purchase in the tea garden.

There will be traditional music throughout, a variety of Asian dishes and food trucks and of course a Japanese bar serving wine, beer, plum wine and sake.

Advance tickets are available at www.japanesefriendshipgarden.org through Brown Paper Tickets and at the Garden Gift Shop. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the gate, based on availability. Youth ages 3-12 admitted for just $5, children ages 2 and younger admitted for free.

The garden of Phoenix is located at 1125 N. 3rd Ave. For more information, visit www.japanesefriendshipgarden.org or call 602-274-8700.