Coldwell Banker adds two associates

The Biltmore-Paradise Valley office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage welcomes Tammy Eilenfeldt and Carol Davis as affiliate agents.

Prior to affiliating with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Eilenfeldt was the manager at Fantastic Tools, a drywall tool company. Eilenfeldt holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Arizona State University. Active in her community, she has supported the Boys Team Charity and currently volunteers at St. Vincent de Paul.

Davis comes to the office with more than 40 years of real estate experience. In addition to working as an agent, she is the president of Re-Imagine, a residential remodeling and design group.

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage now operates 25 offices with more than 1,400 independent sales associates throughout Arizona. The Biltmore-Paradise Valley office is located at 3113 E. Lincoln Drive. For more information, call 602-954-6888 or visit www.coldwellbankerhomes.com.