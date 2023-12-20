Just Roughin’ It Adventure Company recently opened a second location at 10880 N. 32nd St., Suite 17. Their first location opened September 2017 in Scottsdale.

The mission at Just Roughin’ It is to ensure that anyone who wants to get out and enjoy everything Mother Nature has to offer can do so safely and with confidence. The retailer sells top national brands such as Kuhl, Cotopaxi, Osprey, Salomon, La Sportiva and Outdoor Research, plus as many local and cottage brands as possible. They vet their selections with the Arizona hiker in mind.

The outfitter is a family business owned by Debbie (an Arizona native) and Ray Hendricks, a New York transplant. They have won the Phoenix Magazine Best of Valley Reader’s Poll for Best Outdoor Outfitter five years in a row, 2019 to 2023.

For store hours and more information, visit www.justroughinit.com.