Music Works Community will begin a new 18-week semester of Prelude Piano Classes for Young Musicians the week of Jan. 8. Registration is now open. Also known as The Piano Place, Music Works offers lessons in piano for all ages and levels.

Piano Preschool ShiningStars classes are offered for children ages 3 to 5 to gently prepare little fingers for piano, to sing and move, plus develop hand coordination and rhythm with drumming. LeapFrog piano lessons are offered for kindergarten and first grade students in small group classes.

Music Works Community is located at 302 W. Bethany Home Road. For more information or to register, call 602-796-1592 or visit the “Prelude” page at www.musicworkscommunity.com.