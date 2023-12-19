Match Market & Bar at the FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel invites residents to eat, drink and be merry with new holiday offerings to-go on Christmas Eve and for dining in on Christmas Day.

Instead of cooking on Christmas Eve, Match Market & Bar can take care of feeding the family with the Christmas Eve take out special. Designed to feed four to five people, this package is $120 and includes maple and date salad, cheesy garlic flatbread, family-sized lasagna with Italian sausage, ricotta, mozzarella and San Marzano tomato sauce and one dozen assorted Christmas cookies.

On Christmas Day, guests of the hotel and the public alike are invited for Christmas Day dinner. Cost is $59 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and includes a holiday cheese plate with jalapeno jam, fruits and nuts; brussel sprout salad with cinnamon toasted almonds, goat cheese and honey apple vinaigrette; Christmas beef roast with roasted vegetables, parm-crusted smashed fingerling potatoes and red wine demi sauce; and Santa’s milk and cookies mini cake featuring chocolate chip cookie white cake with buttermilk frosting, Santa hat garnish and sugar “snow.”

FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel and Match Market & Bar are located at 1100 N. Central Ave. To order or make a reservation, call 602-875-8080 or visit www.matchphx.com. For more information call 602-875-8000 or visit www.foundrehotels.com.