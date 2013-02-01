Hospital achieves Magnet recognition

HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, located at 250 E. Dunlap Ave., attained its fourth Magnet recognition in June, a testament to its continued dedication to high-quality nursing practice.

The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program distinguishes health care organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence. This credential is the highest national honor for professional nursing practice. Just 477 U.S. health care organizations out of more than 6,300 U.S. hospitals have achieved Magnet recognition.

“To earn Magnet recognition once was a great accomplishment and an incredible source of pride for our nurses,” said Kristina Zimmermann, vice president and chief nursing officer. ‘Our repeated achievement of this credential underscores the foundation of excellence and values that drive our entire staff to strive harder each day to meet the health care needs of the people we serve.”

Magnet recognition is the gold standard for nursing excellence and is a factor when the public judges health care organizations. U.S. News & World Report’s annual showcase of “America’s Best Hospitals” includes Magnet recognition in its ranking criteria for quality of inpatient care.