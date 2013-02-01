Artist-led workshops at the Hermosa Inn

The Hermosa Inn announces a new partnership with the Scottsdale Artists’ School, featuring artist-led workshops. The class fee of $75 includes all supplies, a mimosa and pastries. Workshops are held from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

On Saturday, Feb. 17, participants will transform LON’s Hideaway Patio into a colorful trompe-l’oeil panorama as part of “3D Chalk Art Painting.” The workshop students will use pastels on pavement while creating their own one-of-a-kind vibrant and dramatic painting as they are introduced to the magic of the long-time art form that originated in 16th Century Italy. Every artist also will complete his or her own masterpiece on wood as a keepsake.

Then on Saturday, April 21, participants will join contemporary southwest artist Joseph Wolves Kill in this printmaking workshop: Linocut Landscape. This workshop welcomes all ranges of talents, from novices to amateur printmakers, and everyone will take home multiple prints.

With class size limited to just 20, advance registration is required and can be made by calling 602-955-8614.