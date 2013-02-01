Luci’s at the Orchard has Little Free Library

Little Free Libraries have started popping up all around the world and according to the most recent reports, there are over 50,000 registered Little Free Library book exchanges in over 70 countries around the world. Most recently, Luci’s at the Orchard received a Little Free Library, donated by the Phoenix Association of Realtors.

The Little Free Library is a “take a book, return a book” free book exchange, and the Little Free Library at Luci’s at the Orchard aims to inspire a love of reading through people sharing their favorite books with the community. The library at Luci’s at the Orchard is a mini replica of the water tower that sits out front of the patio there.

Anyone is welcome to visit the Little Free Library at Luci’s at the Orchard, located at 7100 N. 12th St. For more information about Luci’s Urban Concepts and each of its locations, visit http://www.lucisurbanconcepts.com/concepts/.