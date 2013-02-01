Love of chocolate inspires new eatery

Love of Chocolate Coffee & Bakery, family owned and operated, opened last month in the Albertson’s shopping center at 1820 W. Northern Ave., Suite 140.

Driven by a passion for quality coffee and delicious pastries, the café offers a comfortable atmosphere and a diverse menu, including handmade pastries, signature breakfast and lunch items, and distinct dinner choices.

Start your day with a hearty bagel sandwich, waffle, or a lighter fruit and yogurt parfait. For lunch or dinner, try a filling salad, panini or flatbread, or split a meat and cheese board with a friend.

Locally roasted coffee, including drip, cold brew, espresso, and lattes, is available, along with a variety of hot or iced teas and, of course, hot chocolate.

Watch the Facebook page for weekend specials, such as Molletes— toasted sourdough bread covered with refried beans (Sonora style), shredded provolone cheese, pico de gallo, egg, avocado and roasted fire salsa.

Open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, go to www.loveofchocolate.us, which will redirect you to their Facebook page, or call 602-688-9661.