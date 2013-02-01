Historical group hosts Dinner & Light Tour

The Sunnyslope Historical Society hosts a Dinner & Holiday Light Tour, 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, leaving off from the Sunnyslope History Museum, 737 E. Hatcher Road.

Travel in a luxury coach by American Valet to Sweet Tomatoes, followed by an amazing synchronized holiday light show with festive music at Illumination Light Show in North Phoenix. Tickets are $45; there is a $5 early bird discount for tickets purchased by Nov. 30. Make check payable to Sunnyslope Historical Society, 737 E. Hatcher Road, Phoenix, AZ 85020. For more information, call 602-331-3150.