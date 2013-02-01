Orchid show and plant sale April 7-8

Learn more about the beautiful, exotic orchid at the Desert Valley Orchid Society’s annual family friendly Spring Orchid Show and Plant Sale, set for April 7-8 at Berridge Nurseries, 4647 E. Camelback Road.

There will be many beautiful displays and a large selection of premium flowering orchids for sale. Raffle tickets to win a blooming plants will be on sale.

Admission is free. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Workshops on various orchid related topics are planned for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day. Society members will be circulating in the greenhouse to answer questions.

For more information, contact Beverly Tall at bevtall@gmail.com.