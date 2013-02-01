Temporary water slides installed at CityScape

Central Avenue and Patriot’s Park will be transformed into a water park on Saturday, July 14 and again on Aug. 11, as CityScape welcomes H20asis. There will be shade, the splash pad, and 10 giant inflatable water slides.

Bring the kids to cool off, chill out, and learn all about water safety from the Lincoln Family Downtown YMCA. All contributions ($5 minimum requested) will be donated to the “Safety Around Water” program. This program teaches parents and caregivers about the importance of water safety skills.

Don’t forget your sunscreen and make sure to bring some water shoes to protect your feet from the hot pavement.

CityScape is located in downtown Phoenix at 1 E. Washington St. Each Saturday the park will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ample and convenient underground parking is available and validated by restaurants and retailers with purchase.

For more information about H2Oasis and events at CityScape, visit http://cityscapephoenix.com.