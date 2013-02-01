Support group for senior hoarders

Registration is open for Area Agency on Aging hoarding therapy groups for Maricopa County residents 60 and older challenged by compulsive object hoarding who are willing to self-identify and commit to addressing the disorder. The 14-week confidential and voluntary “Too Many Treasures” Hoarding Therapy Group” begins in February.

The groups will meet at locations in Central Phoenix and Glendale. Space is limited and qualifying participants will need to complete an intake process by phone no later than Feb. 1 by calling 602-241-5577.

There is no cost for the 90-minute sessions that are moderated by a licensed clinical counselor. Follow-up support-group meetings for graduates are scheduled bi-weekly to provide ongoing support and encouragement.