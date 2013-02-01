Two ‘Nutcrackers’ coming to arts center

The Madison Center for the Arts will offer two different versions of the winter holiday classic ballet, “The Nutcracker” this season.

The first production, “The Nutcracker,” will come to the stage at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24. Samantha Gobeille will direct and produce this unusual youth ballet with a cast of more than 100 dancers ages 3 to 17 years old. Professional sets, more than 10 backdrops and at least 150 costumes will add to the magic of the ballet.

Convergence Ballet will present “Nutcracker Swing” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30. The holiday ballet will be done in partnership with Ballet Theatre of Phoenix students.

“The Nutcracker is a holiday favorite of many,” Amy Marschel, interim theatre manager for Madison Center for the Arts and Madison Education Foundation director said. “This year, the Madison Center for the Arts has the privilege of providing the community and the families of the Madison School District with an opportunity to see two very different productions (one classic and one more contemporary) of the timeless classic presented by two spectacular – and local – dance companies.”

This ballet is based on the story “The Nutcracker and the King of Mice” written by E.T.A. Hoffman about a girl named Clara who receives a special nutcracker for Christmas and dreams about a Nutcracker Prince, a battle the prince has against a Mouse King and a magical land of Sweets.

The Madison Arts Center is located at 5601 N. 16th St. For tickets and information about the two ballets at Madison Center for the Arts, visit www.themadison.org.