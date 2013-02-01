Tibi takes helm at Biltmore Lions Club

Phil Tibi, founder of The Phil Tibi Group, 2 Biltmore Estates Drive, was named president of the Phoenix Biltmore Lions Club.

“After serving as a member of the Biltmore Lion’s Club for nearly 8 years, I’m very proud to have been elected as president of such a reputable and established organization,” said Tibi.

The Phoenix Biltmore Lions Club was established in 1964 by a group of business and professional people interested in serving the community. With a motto of “We Serve,” the community benefits from this organization with feeding the hungry, assisting those with sight and hearing disabilities, helping elderly citizens, and aiding veterans. Since it was established in 1964, the Phoenix Biltmore Lions Club has raised and donated millions of dollars.