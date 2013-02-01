Budget heads to council for approval

For the first time in many years, the city of Phoenix’s proposed $1.397 billion budget has a modest surplus of $55 million for next year—$35 million in ongoing revenue, and $20 million in one-time resources.

There are some proposals that are likely to please Phoenix residents, including adding Sunday hours back to four branch libraries—among them, the Acacia Library in Sunnyslope—as well as the hiring of a park manager and eight more park rangers for urban parks.

For the Phoenix Police Department, the budget proposes to add several administration positions, including records clerks, detention officers, forensic scientists, crime scene specialists, and a crisis intervention team for cases of officer-involved shootings.

The city council will vote on the proposed budget at its meeting on Wednesday, May 22.