Fun event looks at city’s past and your own

Learn how to preserve your old mementos, photos, glass, silver, linens and more while browsing books about local Phoenix-area history and historic neighborhoods during the “Preserve the Past” Festival, set for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 16 at the Shops on Camelback, 835 E. Camelback Road.

Several repair and preservation specialists will be on hand with advice and information on their services; bring your item needing cleaning or repair to receive a free quote. There also will be members of area historical societies, specialty antique vendors (stamps, coins, trains, political items, etc.), and food trucks to help keep you fueled during the free event.

There also will be on-site appraisers to help you determine the value of that family heirloom that may be gathering dust in a closet ($20 per item). A certified genealogist will offer tips on how to start your family tree search. Several books about local history will be available for purchase, and some authors may be present to sign the book.

Since much of the event takes place in the parking lot, overflow parking is available a few buildings away at Faith Lutheran Church, 801 E. Camelback Road.

Don’t forget to head inside and visit some of the dealers, some of whom also specialize in furniture refinishing. For more information about this event, call 602-277-1030.