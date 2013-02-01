Crudo rebrands as Bar Pesce

Award-winning chef and restaurateur, Cullen Campbell, has rebranded his Crudo restaurant at 3603 E. Indian School Road as the new Bar Pesce. Featuring a fresh new look, Bar Pesce (which is the Italian word for fish and pronounced “PESH-keh”) also boasts an all-new menu combining new twists on the modern Italian cuisine that Crudo was famous for, plus exciting new dishes inspired by Japan, Vietnam and South America. Think Crab Mi Roll starters with lobster roe aioli, pickled veg and cilantro, Swordfish Belly crudo with leche de tigre, shallot, and white olive oil, or decadent entrées such as Steak Fiorentina with grilled beets and ponzu verde.

Open Tuesday through Saturday from 5-10 p.m., Bar Pesce has added a new wine cellar to the dining room to better showcase the compact yet global wine menu. Plus, enjoy Bar Pesce’s all-new 10-cocktail menu served in both the dining room and at the adjacent craft cocktail lounge.

But some things at the new Bar Pesce have not changed. Bar Pesce will still serve up fresh hand-made pasta, and grill its meats and seafood over locally harvested pecan wood.

For more information, call 602-358-8666 or visit www.barpesce.com.