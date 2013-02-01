The Central Park

Currently referred to as The Central Park, the proposed development includes seven building in total, ranging in height from 165 feet to 355 feet.

Two 355-foot residential towers are planned for the north side of the property, featuring 150 for-sale condos and 250 market scale apartments. Another 165-foot residential building, abutting the park, will offer a 200-unit active senior living residence.

Two commercial towers, measuring 200 feet and 255 feet, respectively, will angle away from Central Avenue, with taller building set slightly further back. The developer anticipates 760,000 square feet of commercial space, and 170,000 square feet of ground-level retail and restaurants.

Also planned is a 185-foot, 200 room hotel, and a 70-foot movie theater in the main plaza.

Parking will be contained inside, at the base of each building.

At the corner of Central and Indian School itself will be a wedge-shaped plaza offering an acre of public space that will include seating areas and perhaps a water feature. It will be available for the local community to use for entertainment, mobile markets and other activities.

Similarly, the main plaza in the heart of the wide walkway, referred to as “The Canyon,” includes a large space that can be used for events such as live music, a farmers market and more. It may also include a water feature, such as a splash pad. The wide walkway itself, open to the public and connecting the street corner through to Indian School Park, will be lined with food and beverage retailers, with plenty of seating spaces, landscaping, and art features.

The developer is Valley resident F. Francis Najafi, founder and CEO of The Pivotal Group. His company was responsible for the redesign and re-launch of the Esplanade Mall on Camelback Road. Najafi has referred to The Central Park as his “legacy project,” creating something that is unique, long-lasting, and perhaps serving as a model for future mixed-use developments in urban cores.

“No other bidders on this land wanted to do such a mix of uses, or dedicate so much public space,” said Ben Tate of Withey Morris, PLC, which is representing the developers through the rezoning request process.

Tate says the design is intended to blur the lines between the project property and the park property, with no gates or barrier walls to separate them.

“They are really looking for seamless circulation—creating a gateway that will draw people into the park via a pedestrian-oriented environment.”

Public meetings were held in March, April and May. Both proposals—the Indian School Specific Plan repeal and the rezoning request—were approved by the Encanto Village Planning Committee at its May 6 meeting. They now go before the Phoenix Planning Commission 6 p.m. Thursday, June 6 in the City Council Chambers, 200 W. Jefferson St. They are tentatively scheduled for review and vote by the city council on Wednesday, July 3.