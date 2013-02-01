Learn life-saving CPR technique

HonorHealth offers a course in CPR 1:30-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 in the at the Cowden Center, 9202 N. 2nd St.

The course is designed to help people recognize several life-threatening emergencies, provide CPR, and relieve choking in a safe, timely and effective manner. Cost is $40.

Check-in starts at 12:30 pm. Class begins promptly at 1:30 p.m.; participants will not be allowed to enter the class after 1:40 p.m. All participants will received an AHA textbook.

Registration is required. Class size is limited; if the class is already full, another one will be offered on Sept. 25. Call 480-323-3936 or visit www.honorhealth.com/events.