Story time, crafts at coffee shop

Enjoy free crafts and Story Time 10-11 a.m. every Thursday at the new Cultivate Coffee, 505 W. Dunlap Ave. This nonprofit-run coffee shop has a mission to work with local disadvantaged teens and young adults (refugees, foster care, etc.) to create opportunity for them through job training as well as life and social skills.

For more information, e-mail info@cultivatecoffee.org.