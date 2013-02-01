Meetup offers events for those over 50

Those ages 50 and older looking for ways to make new friends and visit restaurants, museums, movie theaters and other venues in the area may want to check out the Over 50 Singles of Central Phoenix Meetup group.

It is one of many groups offered through Meetup.com, an online platform that brings people together to make friends, pursue passions and learn new things. Joining Meetup.com is free but many individual groups charge annual fees. Over 50 Singles of Central Phoenix costs $5 a year to join and is for anyone who is single and at least 50 years old.

The group meets at area restaurants for dinners, lunches and happy hours. Its events are private and only open to members.