Marijuana dispensaries see jump in traffic

By Maryn Weeks

Dispensaries in North Central and around the Valley are experiencing more traffic as the possession and use of recreational marijuana in the state was approved.

Arizona Proposition 207 allows this use of marijuana for anyone at least 21 years old. It was passed late last year and already there has been a noticeable change in sales.

Steve Cottrell, president of Curaleaf Arizona, said sales at that dispensary, which has several locations, doubled within the first weekend of legal recreational use.

“So far, adult use sales have been amazing here in Arizona,” Cottrell said.

Curaleaf, which has a location at 1040 E. Camelback Road, provides medical and recreational use cannabis to patients and customers in Arizona. It has seven other state-of-the-art medical and adult use dispensaries in the state with plans to add more locations.

Curaleaf expects the cannabis industry to see a major increase in demand. To accommodate the expected increase it is expanding its cultivation to produce several thousands more pounds of marijuana a month.

Sunday Goods, a dispensary which is at 1616 E. Glendale Ave., has also seen its sales increase.

“With Arizona passing adult-use we’re now able to help even more people find that ‘feel good’ experience,” said Nicole Cooper, senior director of marketing.

Sunday Goods offers cannabis to medical and recreational or adult-use customers with a variety of products at its dispensary in order to suit customers and their preferences. It also predicts its business will continue to grow with the legalization of cannabis underway and hopes to see more positive publicity around cannabis.

Maryn Weeks is a student in Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.