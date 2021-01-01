Support music program fun-filled Melrose event

North Central News

 
December 2021

Enjoy a night of family-friendly fun including hearing live music, shopping at a vendors’ market, taking photos with Santa Claus and other festivities at Merriment in Melrose 2021.

Merriment in Melrose, pictured here, is a night of family-friendly fun including live music, vendors’ booths and photos with Santa Claus.This year’s Merriment in Melrose will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 on the west side of Seventh Avenue from Heatherbrae Drive to Glenrosa Avenue (photo courtesy of Merriment in Melrose).

This event will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 on the west side of Seventh Avenue from Heatherbrae Drive to Glenrosa Avenue and Lyceum Park, which is at 4330 N. Seventh Ave. The gathering benefits the music programs in the Osborn Elementary School District. This festival is free and open to the public and there will be food trucks, as well as a family fun area.

The Melrose District, which covers Seventh Avenue from Camelback to Indian School roads, aims to promote strong bonds among merchants and surrounding neighborhoods and to support the diverse heritage of the area and advocate for local businesses’ prosperous growth. To learn more, visit https://melrosemerchantsassociation.com.

 

