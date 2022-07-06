Explore the life and work of Frida Kahlo

A mesmerizing new exhibition, “Frida Kahlo, An Immersive Biography,” will make its American premiere in Phoenix July 13 at Walter Where?House.

A co-creation between the Frida Kahlo Corporation and Layers of Reality, a renowned digital arts center in Spain, the immersive biographical exhibition of the artist utilizes seven different transformational spaces enabling guests to enter the life and work of the Mexican artist who, in the 21st century, continues to be more relevant than ever.

The exhibit showcases a unique combination of digital art, historical photographs, projections and installations accompanied by virtual reality experiences that reproduce the most relevant moments of the life and work of one of the most influential artists in history.

The exhibition will tour across the U.S. before continuing onward to Latin America.

Walter Where?House is located 702 N. 21st Ave. Tickets for adults start at $34.99 and can be purchased at www.fridakahlophoenix.com. Discounts for students, children, and families will be available as well.