On the Town

Check out these events happening around town in February and March!

A Soldier’s Play

Feb. 4–20

Black Theatre Troupe

www.blacktheatretroupe.org

602-258-8128

Inspired by Vincent

Feb. 4–27

Herberger Theater Center

www.herbergertheater.org

602-252-8497

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show

Feb. 5 – March 13

Childsplay at Herberger Theater Center

www.childsplayaz.org

480-921-5700

Arizona Renaissance Festival & Artisan Marketplace

Feb. 5 – April 3

Gold Canyon

www.arizona.renfestinfo.com

520-463-2600

Romeo & Juliet

Feb. 10–13

Ballet Arizona

www.balletaz.org

602-381-1096

Women in Jeopardy!

Feb. 10–27

Arizona Theatre Company

www.arizonatheatre.org

602-256-6995

The Stakes

Feb. 11

The Nash

www.thenash.org

602-795-0464

John Primer/Bob Corritore CD Release Party

Feb. 18

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com

602-612-4981

ZuZu African Acrobats

Feb. 18–20

The Madison Center for the Arts

www.themadison.org

Sandra Bassett

Feb. 19

The Nash

www.thenash.org

602-795-0464

The Sugar Thieves

Feb. 25

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com

602-612-4981

Mardi Gras Party hosted by NOLAZ Band

March 1

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com

602-612-4981

Melrose Street Fair

March 5

7th Avenue Indian School to Camelback

https://melrosemerchantsassociation.com

Landscapes of Extraction: The Art of Mining in the American West

Through March 6

Phoenix Art Museum

www.phxart.org

602-257-1880

A Little Night Music

March 4–6

Arizona Opera

www.azopera.org

602-266-7464

Event dates are current at time of publication. Check with individual venues for up-to-date show and safety information.