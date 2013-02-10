On the Town

North Central News

 
February 2022

Check out these events happening around town in February and March!

A Soldier’s Play
Feb. 4–20
Black Theatre Troupe
www.blacktheatretroupe.org
602-258-8128

Inspired by Vincent
Feb. 4–27
Herberger Theater Center
www.herbergertheater.org
602-252-8497

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show Feb. 5 – March 13 Childsplay at Herberger Theater Center

(Photo by Tim Trumble)

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show
Feb. 5 – March 13
Childsplay at Herberger Theater Center
www.childsplayaz.org
480-921-5700

Arizona Renaissance Festival & Artisan Marketplace
Feb. 5 – April 3
Gold Canyon
www.arizona.renfestinfo.com
520-463-2600

(photo by Rosalie O’Conor Photography)

(photo by Rosalie O’Conor Photography)

Romeo & Juliet
Feb. 10–13
Ballet Arizona
www.balletaz.org
602-381-1096

Women in Jeopardy!
Feb. 10–27
Arizona Theatre Company
www.arizonatheatre.org
602-256-6995

The Stakes
Feb. 11
The Nash
www.thenash.org
602-795-0464

John Primer/Bob Corritore CD Release Party
Feb. 18
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com
602-612-4981

ZuZu African Acrobats
Feb. 18–20
The Madison Center for the Arts
www.themadison.org

(photo courtesy of The Nash)

(photo courtesy of The Nash)

Sandra Bassett
Feb. 19
The Nash
www.thenash.org
602-795-0464

The Sugar Thieves
Feb. 25
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com
602-612-4981

Mardi Gras Party hosted by NOLAZ Band
March 1
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com
602-612-4981

Melrose Street Fair
March 5
7th Avenue Indian School to Camelback
https://melrosemerchantsassociation.com

Landscapes of Extraction: The Art of Mining in the American West
Through March 6
Phoenix Art Museum
www.phxart.org
602-257-1880

(photo by J. David Levy for Opera Theatre of St. Louis)

(photo by J. David Levy for Opera Theatre of St. Louis)

A Little Night Music
March 4–6
Arizona Opera
www.azopera.org
602-266-7464

Event dates are current at time of publication. Check with individual venues for up-to-date show and safety information.

