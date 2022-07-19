Family-owned market and eatery keep it fresh

On the southeast corner of 7th Avenue and Missouri are a pair of family-owned businesses that offer a diverse array of freshly prepared foods and provisions to area residents.

Corner on the Market is a store/bakery that offers coffee and fresh-baked breads and pastries. In June, the market began offering fresh baked bagels. Pizza is also available, as well as a large selection of wine to purchase and take home to enjoy.

For those who would like to stay awhile to enjoy the market’s offerings, “We offer Wi-Fi and comfortable seating for studying, or just getting together with a friend or work associate,” shared manager Kelly Bower-Hall, who is also the daughter of owner Kathy Blackwell.

Next door to the market is Hatch-It Green Chili Burgers & Tacos, which is celebrating its fourth anniversary this month. Diners will find a variety of different burgers, burritos and tacos with a “New Mexican” flavor.

“We also have sides to go with these. We offer breakfast as well, burritos, eggs, bacon or sausage,” Bower-Hall added.

Corner on the Market and Hatch-It are located at 5345 and 5341 N. 7th Ave., Phoenix. For additional information, call 602-607-5048 or visit www.cotmphx.com; or call 602-607-5036 or visit www.hatchitphx.com.