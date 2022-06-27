Back-to-school drive to support foster children

Arizona Helping Hands (AHH) is holding its 10th Annual Back to School Drive, and Valley residents are invited to help support their efforts to provide school supplies to thousands of children in foster care.

Residents can get involved in a variety of ways: businesses and community groups can sponsor a collection drive now through August — the organization will even provide boxes and posters; donate $35, which will provide a backpack filled with school supplies for a child; or donate individual items.

Bring donations to AHH’s facility at 3110 E. Thunderbird Rd., Suite 100, Phoenix, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. For more information, send an email to volunteer@azhelpinghands.org, call 480-889-0604 or visit www.azhelpinghands.org.