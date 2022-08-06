Museum hosts dental hygiene program

Now through Aug. 14, the Children’s Museum of Phoenix will partner with the Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation for the annual Back-to-School Dental Hygiene Program. This program is designed to instill healthy habits, such as good oral hygiene, in children equipping participants with the knowledge and tools for improved wellbeing throughout life.

The program will engage children in a fun, interactive magic show hosted by the beloved “The Great Flossini” and his “Totally Tooth-Ular Magic Show” during which he educates children about the importance of proper dental hygiene and inspires them to practice these habits on an ongoing basis, including brushing, flossing and visiting the dentist.

In addition to planned Art Studio activities, the museum will also distribute 6,000 “Smile Bags” to 200 teachers who will then distribute the bags to their students, providing a tangible resource to children and families to promote healthy dental practices in the home each day. The Smile Bags include a toothbrush, toothpaste, floss and an education card.

All programs and activities are free with paid Museum admission of $16 per person. Children under the age of 1 are free. For additional information, call 602-253-0501 or visit www.childrensmuseumofphoenix.org.

