Scheduled closures and restrictions along Phoenix area freeways, April 29 – May 2
April 2022
Here are the closures and restrictions for improvement projects along Phoenix-area freeways being reported by the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) for this weekend (April 29 – May 2):
- Westbound I-10 closed between Loop 101 and Avondale Boulevard in the West Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 2) for pavement improvement project. Southbound Loop 101 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) ramp to westbound I-10 closed.
- Also Note: The southbound Loop 101 ramp to eastbound I-10 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday (April 30).
- Southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed between US 60 and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in the Tempe/Chandler area from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (May 2) for pavement maintenance.
- All I-17 on- and off-ramps at Greenway Road closed from 9 p.m. Thursday (April 28) to 5 a.m. Monday (May 2) for regional drainage project. Greenway Road also closed in both directions approaching I-17 (consider using Cactus or Bell roads).
- Other restrictions, including lane closures along westbound I-10 near Broadway Road starting Friday night and a closure of the Guadalupe Road bridge over I-10 (on Sunday) for work that’s part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Please buckle up, stay alert and never drive while impaired.
Click the map for more information or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.